Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $105.47 and last traded at $105.12, with a volume of 12265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $559,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $2,301,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 830,135 shares of company stock valued at $64,215,699 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

