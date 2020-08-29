Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.22)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company issued revenue guidance of $129-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.97 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.83–0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.19.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $110.39 on Friday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,350,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 546,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,167,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $3,360,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock worth $118,013,903. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

