Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share.

ULTA stock opened at $237.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.31 and a 200-day moving average of $218.22. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.69.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

