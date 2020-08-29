Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 379.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,801,000 after buying an additional 3,118,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 25.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,222,000 after buying an additional 552,729 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 150.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,758,000 after buying an additional 823,986 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 620.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 767,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after buying an additional 660,864 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 15.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, SVP Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 569,135 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $42,258,273.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,036.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,135 shares of company stock valued at $64,215,699.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

