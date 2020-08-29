Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBY. Barclays raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.48.

NYSE:BBY opened at $111.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $7,337,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,261,835.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $104,577.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,737 shares of company stock valued at $74,436,568. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,640 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,028 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

