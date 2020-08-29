William M. Cook Acquires 1,000 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Stock

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Director William M. Cook purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NP opened at $46.30 on Friday. Neenah Inc has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $749.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

NP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neenah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NP. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neenah during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 425.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Neenah by 184.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neenah during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

