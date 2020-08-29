Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Malibu Boats from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.89.

MBUU opened at $55.32 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.2% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 86,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

