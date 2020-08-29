Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDAY. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.59.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.67 and a 200-day moving average of $168.89. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $1,908,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 34,165 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Workday by 275.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $1,740,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.