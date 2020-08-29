Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $296.00 at JMP Securities

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $202.00 to $296.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.89. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $944,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Workday by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 19.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Workday by 21.1% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

