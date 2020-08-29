Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Cowen increased their target price on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.59.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.67 and a 200 day moving average of $168.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $1,375,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $944,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Workday by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth about $7,246,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Workday by 43,988.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 42.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.