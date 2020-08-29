Bryon T. Mcgregor Acquires 5,000 Shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) CFO Bryon T. Mcgregor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 282,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PEIX stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Pacific Ethanol Inc has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $5.33.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $212.07 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

