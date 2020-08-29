Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cleveland Research lowered Workday from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.59.

WDAY stock opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $248.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Workday by 14.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,246,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 43,988.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Workday by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

