Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.59.

WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $50,010,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $1,375,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,091 shares of company stock worth $87,887,994. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $320,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Workday by 35.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,814,000 after buying an additional 1,852,603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Workday by 293.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,853,000 after buying an additional 1,476,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 19.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,521,000 after buying an additional 1,062,497 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

