Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $227.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $227.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.59.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $243.88 on Friday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $1,375,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,091 shares of company stock worth $87,887,994 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

