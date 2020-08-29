Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a conviction-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cleveland Research lowered Workday from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.59.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $243.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.89. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $944,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $13,870,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,091 shares of company stock worth $87,887,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Workday by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $1,740,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.