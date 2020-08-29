Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDAY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $181.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.59.

WDAY stock opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.89. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $1,294,570.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Workday by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,814,000 after buying an additional 1,852,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,853,000 after buying an additional 1,476,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,521,000 after buying an additional 1,062,497 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

