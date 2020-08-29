Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Oppenheimer

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. Cowen upped their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. OTR Global lowered Workday to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Workday from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.59.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.89. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,091 shares of company stock worth $87,887,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.