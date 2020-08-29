Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.89. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $13,870,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $944,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,091 shares of company stock worth $87,887,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 34,165 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Workday by 275.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

