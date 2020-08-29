Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WDAY. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a sell rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.67 and a 200-day moving average of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $50,010,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Workday by 11.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 19.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Workday by 21.1% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

