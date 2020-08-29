Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $181.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.59.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $243.88 on Friday. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $248.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 484,091 shares of company stock worth $87,887,994. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $320,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,814,000 after buying an additional 1,852,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 293.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,853,000 after buying an additional 1,476,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 19.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,521,000 after buying an additional 1,062,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

