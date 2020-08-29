Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $275.00 Price Target at BofA Securities

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by BofA Securities from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDAY. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a sell rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.59.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $50,010,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,091 shares of company stock valued at $87,887,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

