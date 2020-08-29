Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.59.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average is $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $13,870,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $50,010,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,091 shares of company stock worth $87,887,994 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 11.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Workday by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Workday by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

