Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.59.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.89. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $944,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $13,870,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,091 shares of company stock worth $87,887,994. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 722.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 23.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

