Advisory Services Network LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 82.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Centurylink by 134.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Centurylink by 447.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.93. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

