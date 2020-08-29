Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 1,568 Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,121,000 after buying an additional 1,245,661 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,936,000 after buying an additional 876,522 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,339,000 after buying an additional 638,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,299,000 after buying an additional 373,553 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $62,585.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 837 shares in the company, valued at $200,704.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $541,927.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,641 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.38.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $274.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $288.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

