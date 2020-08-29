Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.49 million.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a market cap of $836.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $29.38.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAHC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

