Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waters were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $1,744,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 1,380.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $217.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.31. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.