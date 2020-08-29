Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter valued at $2,491,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 481,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 22,622 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $51.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.