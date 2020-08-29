HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,140 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,658 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WAL. UBS Group upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

NYSE:WAL opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.