Amalgamated Bank Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,651,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,446,000 after purchasing an additional 571,306 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,685 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,903 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,060,000 after acquiring an additional 233,933 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.