Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,484 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,793,000 after acquiring an additional 816,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Solar by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,471,000 after acquiring an additional 385,625 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Solar by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,586,000 after acquiring an additional 350,483 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $9,451,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $7,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Cfra cut First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $80.00 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,289 shares of company stock worth $6,341,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

