CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 515,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 127.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 52.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.35.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

