Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,402 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.8% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $2,186,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $6,897,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.3% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,151.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,497.00. The company has a market cap of $1,703.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,453.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.