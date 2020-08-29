GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO Sells $21,422.10 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO John Frederick Ek sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $21,422.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,568.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Frederick Ek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, John Frederick Ek sold 2,591 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $40,419.60.

On Friday, August 14th, John Frederick Ek sold 5,070 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $80,967.90.

On Tuesday, August 18th, John Frederick Ek sold 33,377 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $533,364.46.

On Thursday, May 28th, John Frederick Ek sold 1,460 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $13,899.20.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $20.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

