Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,587 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,646,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 619.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,887,000 after buying an additional 1,631,390 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 111.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,620,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 853,964 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 38.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,646,000 after buying an additional 541,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $6,964,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.