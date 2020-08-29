D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 871.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 751.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,899 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,653,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

MGM opened at $23.86 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

