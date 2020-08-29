Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after buying an additional 6,355,765 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth about $135,581,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth about $94,395,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,277.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,839,000 after buying an additional 1,653,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth about $84,587,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $118.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $121.00.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $9,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,786,915.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,038,412 shares of company stock worth $934,267,140. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

