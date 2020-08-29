Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.43-0.49 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.43-0.49 EPS.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $64.10.

In related news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,390.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $320,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,497.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

