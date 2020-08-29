Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $207.98 on Thursday. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $226.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.57 and a 200-day moving average of $169.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $5,573,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

