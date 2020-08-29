Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Upgraded at TheStreet

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $320,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,497.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $270,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,000.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Holdings in MGM Resorts International
D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Holdings in MGM Resorts International
Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
Semtech Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
Semtech Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
Okta Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet
Okta Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet
Semtech Upgraded at TheStreet
Semtech Upgraded at TheStreet
Dell Given New $66.00 Price Target at Cowen
Dell Given New $66.00 Price Target at Cowen


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report