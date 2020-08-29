Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Upgraded at TheStreet

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $320,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,497.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $270,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,000.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

