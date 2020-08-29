Dell (NYSE:DELL) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Cowen

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dell from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Dell stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. Dell has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $67.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 139.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,807.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $5,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 611,784 shares of company stock worth $34,221,972. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after buying an additional 117,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 39,156 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

