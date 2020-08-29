Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura restated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Dell alerts:

DELL stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. Dell has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 139.72% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Dell’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,865,924.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,807.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $5,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 611,784 shares of company stock worth $34,221,972. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Dell by 66.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Dell in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dell by 60.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,423,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Dell in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.