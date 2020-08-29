Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $349,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $454,688,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,455,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,711 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $70.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.