Barclays Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $300.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $276.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $237.02 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.31 and a 200-day moving average of $218.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 260,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,060,000 after acquiring an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

