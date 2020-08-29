Barclays Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $300.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $276.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.69.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $237.02 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.31 and a 200-day moving average of $218.22.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 260,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,060,000 after acquiring an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.