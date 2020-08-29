J. Scott Burrows Acquires 500 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 500 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,622.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$232,715.

TSE:PPL opened at C$33.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of C$15.27 and a 52-week high of C$53.79.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$42.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.36.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

