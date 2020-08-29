Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $280.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.69.
ULTA opened at $237.02 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.