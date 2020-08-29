Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $280.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.69.

ULTA opened at $237.02 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

