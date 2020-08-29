Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$112.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

TSE:CM opened at C$104.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$67.52 and a twelve month high of C$115.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The firm had revenue of C$4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.2100011 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.