UBS Group Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $280.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.69.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $237.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.22. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00.
In related news, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,127. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 260,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,060,000 after buying an additional 211,385 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
