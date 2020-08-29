UBS Group Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $280.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $237.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.22. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,127. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 260,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,060,000 after buying an additional 211,385 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

