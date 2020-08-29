Martin Dallaire Buys 83,500 Shares of Visible Gold Mines Inc (CVE:VGD) Stock

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Visible Gold Mines Inc (CVE:VGD) Director Martin Dallaire purchased 83,500 shares of Visible Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,538,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$393,728.

Martin Dallaire also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 27th, Martin Dallaire purchased 11,500 shares of Visible Gold Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,645.00.
  • On Thursday, August 20th, Martin Dallaire purchased 4,500 shares of Visible Gold Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,237.50.

Shares of CVE VGD opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. Visible Gold Mines Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.31.

Visible Gold Mines Company Profile

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 61 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 consisting of 667 mining claims located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 49 mining claims situated in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec; and Veronic property consisting of 120 mining claims located in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec.

