Martin Dallaire Buys 83,500 Shares of Visible Gold Mines Inc (CVE:VGD) Stock

Visible Gold Mines Inc (CVE:VGD) Director Martin Dallaire purchased 83,500 shares of Visible Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,538,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$393,728.

Martin Dallaire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Martin Dallaire purchased 11,500 shares of Visible Gold Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,645.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Martin Dallaire purchased 4,500 shares of Visible Gold Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,237.50.

Shares of CVE VGD opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. Visible Gold Mines Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.31.

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 61 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 consisting of 667 mining claims located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 49 mining claims situated in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec; and Veronic property consisting of 120 mining claims located in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec.

