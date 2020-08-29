4,789 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 67.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $60.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. Hologic’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

4,789 Shares in Hologic, Inc. Bought by Keybank National Association OH
4,789 Shares in Hologic, Inc. Bought by Keybank National Association OH
Saint Jean Carbon Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02
Saint Jean Carbon Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02
Timothy Bensley Sells 2,268 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc Stock
Timothy Bensley Sells 2,268 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc Stock
InVitae Corp Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC
InVitae Corp Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC
Insider Buying: Spok Holdings Inc Director Purchases $21,900.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: Spok Holdings Inc Director Purchases $21,900.00 in Stock
Advisory Services Network LLC Has $332,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc
Advisory Services Network LLC Has $332,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report