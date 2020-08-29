4,789 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 67.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $60.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. Hologic’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

